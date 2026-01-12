Thousands of IDPs rally in Manipur's Imphal seeking safe return, security

Imphal, Jan 12: Scores of of internally displaced persons (IDPs), along with volunteers of the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), staged a massive rally in Imphal West district on Monday, demanding a safe return to their homes with adequate security arrangements.

The rally began from Takhellambam Leikai and saw a large turnout, with participants marching in groups, holding placards and raising slogans to highlight the hardships faced by families living in relief camps.

According to sources, the marching rally was stopped near Keisampat Junction, where tension briefly prevailed after protesters reportedly argued with security personnel deployed at the site.

Following the standoff, a delegation of around 11 representatives, led by COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba, was allowed to proceed.









The delegation later met officials at the Chief Secretary’s office and submitted a memorandum seeking urgent government intervention.

“We have been submitting memorandums outlining the grievances of the people for the past 30 days since December 1. The government should respond to the people of Manipur. Yet the present administration has failed even to send a reply. We will continue demanding responses to all the memorandums we have submitted,” Athouba said.

The representatives subsequently went to the Raj Bhavan, where they again submitted the memorandum, reiterating their primary demand for the safe return and rehabilitation of IDPs in their native places.

Further details on the contents of the memorandum and any response from the authorities are awaited.

The protest followed a month-long agitation in December by IDPs and COCOMI, during which they sought rehabilitation, resettlement and the restoration of normal life for displaced families.