Thousands join Tipra Motha’s apolitical rally against illegal immigration in Tripura

Agartala, July 7: Thousands took to the streets of Agartala on Monday in response to Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma’s call for an apolitical rally against illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

The rally, which drew participants from across Tripura, began with a gathering in front of the Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

After brief addresses by key leaders, demonstrators marched through the city’s main thoroughfares before concluding at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

According to police estimates, around 5,000 people participated in the rally. Though projected as a non-partisan citizens' movement, a significant portion of attendees were known Tipra Motha supporters.

Addressing the gathering, rebel-turned-MLA Ranjit Debbarma said, “We congratulate the Prime Minister and the Home Minister for issuing a notification instructing state governments on the deportation of illegal immigrants. We want this to be enforced in Tripura as it has been in other states.”

Highlighting the apolitical nature of the rally, Debbarma said, “We have set aside our party flags for this cause. Everyone here is proudly holding the national flag. I’m not here as a Tipra Motha MLA, but as a concerned citizen of the state, worried for future generations.”

Calling for cross-community solidarity, he added, “Bengalis, tribals, Hindus, Muslims — we must all unite beyond identity lines to fight this common cause. This is not a communal or political issue; it’s about securing our future.”

Debbarma noted that similar notifications had been issued in 1971, 2017, and 2021, but claimed that state governments had previously ignored them.

“This time, the 2025 notification reached us because I wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs. If America can deport our people in chains and handcuffs, we too should not allow unchecked entry from neighbouring countries,” he said.

He also clarified that the rally was not against legitimate Indian citizens.

Throughout the march, participants avoided symbols of political affiliation, instead carrying only the Tricolour — a deliberate move to underscore the non-partisan nature of the protest.