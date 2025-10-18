‘Thenzawl Peace City’ to be Mizoram’s first planned township, says CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl, Oct 18: The Mizoram government has planned to create the Thenzawl town in Serchhip district as “Thenzawl Peace City” to boost tourism and development.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that Chief Minister Lalduhoma held a meeting with the representatives from a consultancy firm engaged to prepare the Thenzawl Peace City Master Plan, on Friday.

The Chief Minister said that Thenzawl Peace City will be the first planned city in Mizoram, envisioned as a clean, well-organised, and beautiful township that will attract visitors and promote tourism as well as balanced urban growth.

He emphasised the need for meticulous and high-quality planning, urging the team to work with commitment and excellence.

He also noted that the State Project Monitoring Committee should be involved in reviewing and monitoring the progress of the project as required.

The CMO official said that during the interaction, the consultancy firm team shared their extensive experience in undertaking similar projects within and outside India, and presented their approach for developing the Peace City.

The pre-bid queries for the project had attracted 18 reputed firms, reflecting the scale and significance of the initiative.

The meeting was also attended by K. Sapdanga, State Home and Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram government earlier denied the allegation that it has been trying to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl in Serchhip district.

In a statement, the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government also asserted that a "clerical error" in a letter sent by the Centre to the state administration led to the misunderstanding that the state capital would be shifted to Thenzawl.

Thenzawl is a census town located about 93 km from Aizawl, and it falls under the Serchhip constituency from where Chief Minister Lalduhoma was elected consecutively in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly polls.

Mizoram's main opposition party, the Mizo National Front (MNF), in August charged the Chief Minister with "secretly" trying to shift the state capital from Aizawl to Thenzawl and seeking funds from the Centre to execute the plan.

IANS