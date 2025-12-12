The Centre is committed to Manipur’s progress: President Murmu

Imphal, Dec 12: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged all communities in Manipur to continue efforts toward peace, understanding and reconciliation, reaffirming that the Union government remains committed to the well-being and progress of the state.

Speaking at a reception in Senapati district, Murmu said she was happy to be in a region with a “proud tribal heritage.” She noted that the day also marked Nupi Lal Memorial Day, calling it “the prime example of female voice in bringing about positive social change.”

She added that the government is working closely with local leaders, civil society and communities to ensure development across the state, with special focus on remote tribal regions.

“In recent years, the hill districts of Manipur have benefitted from focused investments such as road and bridge connectivity, healthcare, education, drinking water and electricity supply,” she said.

Highlighting Manipur’s cultural diversity, she said, “This diversity is evident in Senapati district. I attended a reception at Taphou Naga village, where I was accorded a warm welcome by representatives of tribals of the district, and met with displaced persons.”

Murmu pointed out that the Maram tribe—spread across Senapati and Kangpokpi—is the only Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in the state. “The unique culture of Maram contributes to India’s tribal diversity,” she said.

Underscoring the Centre’s priorities, she stated, “The growth and opportunities of tribal communities of Manipur and ensuring their greater participation in the country's progress is a national priority.”

Emphasising unity, Murmu noted, “Manipur's strength lies in its diversity… The hills and valley have always complemented each other, like two sides of the same beautiful land.” She reiterated, “I urge all communities to continue supporting the efforts for peace, understanding, and reconciliation.”

The President also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for several projects, expressing confidence that these would improve education, healthcare, security and community infrastructure.

“The completion of projects will improve the lives of thousands of families in the area and bring essential services closer to remote communities,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Murmu paid floral tributes at the Nupi Lal Complex and visited the Shri Shri Govindaji Temple before departing for Senapati.





With inputs from PTI