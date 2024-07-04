The Assam Tribune's contributor Nitesh R Pradhan to get media award at Press Club of Sikkim

Sikkim, July 4: The Press Club of Sikkim has revealed the recipients of its prestigious 2024 journalism awards, set to be presented during the club's 22nd foundation day celebrations.

Senior journalist Subash Rai, copy editor of the Summit Times newspaper, will be honoured with the 2024 Kanchenjunga Kalam Purashkar. This award recognises his significant contributions to journalism in the region.

In addition to celebrating established journalists, the Press Club will also recognise emerging talent with the Lagansheel Yuva Patrakar Purashkar. This year, the award will be presented to two promising journalists. Nitesh R. Pradhan, a freelancer contributing to both international and national media houses, including The Assam Tribune, and Suben Pradhan from the digital news platform Sikkim Chronicle, will be honoured for their hard work and dedication.

Furthermore, senior journalist Kamal Mukhia, editor of the Nepali-language newspaper Janmanch, will be felicitated for his contributions to journalism.

The awards ceremony will take place on the foundation day of the Press Club of Sikkim, highlighting the organisation’s ongoing commitment to recognising and promoting journalistic excellence in the region, stated Pankaj Dhungyel, Publicity Secretary.