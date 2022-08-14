Assam Rifles Investiture Ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, Imphal

Imphal, Aug 14: The Assam Rifles Investiture Ceremony which was introduced in 1957 by the then Governor of Meghalaya to encourage the valiant soldiers of the force, was held for the first time in Manipur today. The Governor of Manipur & West Bengal La Ganesan along with Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South), Major General Rajan Sharawat, Additional Chief Secretaries, MH Khan, P. Vaiphei, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. N. Lokendro of Manipur University and Director. Prof. A. Santa of Regional Institute of Medical Sciences attended the ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor La Ganesan said the Assam Rifles has been doing tremendous job not only in security but also in many fields. The force took important roles in the two World Wars and also taking lead roles in Counter Insurgency Operations, in maintaining law & order by helping civil administration, in disaster management and also in the socio-economic development of the far flung areas.



In the glorious history of 187 years of its existence, Assam Rifles has been known for their dedication, honesty, achievement and most importantly for the sacrifices made by the valiant Officers & Jawans, in the country. The Governor also thanked the medal winning Officers and Jawans and expressed confidence that they will continue their efforts in future too.



In his speech, IG Assam Rifles(South) Major General Rajan Sharawat said, "The force has been contributing a lot in many fields in the country. The force took part in the two World Wars and was also known for their bravery in Counter Insurgency Operations in North East, Jammu & Kashmir and also in Sri Lanka. The force has also been called as "Friends of North East" for the contributions made in the security and development of the region."

Moreover, The Governor also presented Gold & Silver Medals to 51 Officers & Jawans of Assam Rifles for the year 2021 & 2022, in the Ceremony. Deputy Commandant Rakesh Kumar of 43 Assam Rifles and Assistant Commandant (MO) Oinam Sushil Singh of 36 Assam Rifles also found mentioned in the list.

Assam Rifles Brass Band Display was also shown after the Ceremony.