Thangram Movement seeks inclusion of Assam areas under Mizoram’s jurisdiction

Aizawl, Jan. 29: Representatives of the Thangram Indigenous Peoples' Movement (TIPM) from Assam met Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma at his office on Tuesday, urging the inclusion of approximately 180 square miles of Thangram-inhabited areas in Assam under Mizoram's jurisdiction.

The delegation, accompanied by leaders of the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), highlighted the challenges faced by the Thangram people and sought the Chief Minister's intervention.

The delegation urged the Chief Minister to take significant steps to integrate approximately 180 square miles of Thangram-inhabited areas currently under Assam into Mizoram. They emphasised that for the safety of the Zo people residing in these areas, it was crucial to bring them under Mizoram's jurisdiction.













A representative of the Thangram Indigenous People's Movement (TIPM) felicitating the Mizoram Chief Minister (AT Photo)

According to the leaders, Thangram, located in the Singla and Langkaih valleys within Assam, is historically inhabited by the Zo people. However, due to Assam's designation of the area as a forest reserve, the Zo residents face significant difficulties in establishing settlements and farmland. Many roads in the region are in poor condition, further complicating their daily lives. As a solution, they appealed to the Chief Minister to work towards incorporating these areas into Mizoram.

The Chief Minister assured the delegation of his understanding of the Thangram people's plight. He stated that his Government would explore all possible means to support their efforts and would not hesitate to take necessary action.

The TIPM leaders highlighted that since 2020, they have been advocating for the protection of the 180 square miles of Thangram under Mizoram. They have also engaged in discussions with senior leaders and submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister, while holding multiple rounds of talks with the Assam Government.

The MZP pledged continued efforts alongside the TIPM to promote the welfare of the Thangram people and work towards unity among the Zo people.

