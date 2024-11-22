Tenure of village councils in Mizoram cut short by 6 months

Aizawl, Nov 22: The Mizoram Government has reduced the tenure of village councils across the State, excluding those within the three autonomous district councils, citing lack of cooperation from Opposition-dominated councils as a key reason. Preparations are reportedly in full swing to hold village council elections by February next year.

A notification issued by the State's Local Administration Department on Wednesday, stated that the current village council terms have been cut short by six months, with their tenure now set to expire on February 19, 2025.

Official sources also indicated that the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department is likely to issue a similar notification for local councils under the Aizawl Municipal Corporation and the Lunglei Municipal Council. Elections for village and local councils are expected to be conducted simultaneously in February. The last elections, held on August 27, 2020, were postponed in 27 local councils and eight village councils due to the COVID-19 pandemic. These polls were conducted later.

Meanwhile, the decision has drawn criticism from grassroot leaders and Opposition parties. Health Minister Lalrinpuii had earlier stated that the five-year tenure of village and local councils was too long.