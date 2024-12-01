Tensions with B'desh cause sharp drop in cross-border patient influx to Tripura

Agartala, Dec 1: The ongoing tensions in Bangladesh have led to a sharp decline in the number of Bangladesh patients seeking treatment at private hospitals in Tripura.

Once a popular destination for medical care for patients from districts bordering Tripura, ILS Hospital in Agartala is now witnessing a significant reduction in footfall from across the international border.

According to Dr. Gautam Hazarika, Chief Operating Officer of ILS Hospital, the process for Bangladesh patients seeking treatment has become increasingly cumbersome due to the need for extensive paperwork between the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission and the hospital.

“The patient footfall from Bangladesh has significantly decreased after the recent turmoil in Bangladesh. To access treatment here, a proper procedure must be followed. The Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh and our hospital authorities must complete a lot of paperwork before treatment can be administered," Dr. Hazarika explained.

In a bold move reflecting local sentiments, the hospital has taken the decision to stop treating Bangladesh patients entirely. The dedicated desk for processing medical applications from Bangladesh has been shut down, and both outpatient (OPD) and in-patient services have been suspended for patients from across the border.

“We extend full support to the sentiments of the people. The recent incident, where students in Bangladesh disrespected our National Flag, has deeply hurt the sentiments of the people. We are in full support of the public’s decision, and thus, we have decided to suspend treatment services for Bangladesh patients,” Dr. Hazarika said.

While Dr. Hazarika did not specify a timeline for the suspension, the hospital's decision marks a growing sense of frustration and nationalism in response to the situation across the border.

The decision follows an incident where images of Bangladesh students walking over a painting of the Tricolour at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology went viral, causing widespread outrage in India.

The incident sparked protests across Tripura, and similar sentiments were echoed by several senior doctors in Kolkata, who also announced their refusal to treat Bangladesh patients in light of the disrespect shown to the Indian national flag.