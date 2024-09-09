Tensions rise in Manipur as students defy holiday to protest for peace, clash with police

Imphal, Sept. 9: Despite the state government declaring a two-day holiday on September 9 and 10 due to the escalating law and order situation in Manipur, students took to the streets in large numbers from early Monday morning, demanding urgent action to restore peace in the state.

The student protesters began their demonstration around 10 am, with a significant group clashing with the police at Sanjenthong in Imphal East.







AT Photo: Notice by Manipur government directing schools remain closed on September 9 and 10

























The location, being close to the Chief Minister’s official residence, was a focal point for the protest. Additionally, demonstrations were also held outside the Raj Bhawan.

The students' sloganeering echoed their call for an immediate resolution to the ongoing crisis. One protester told The Assam Tribune, “Unless the Governor transfers the unified command to our Chief Minister, we will remain here. We urge the Governor to address the public directly.”

The students’ demands also include replacement of the Security Advisor and stricter oversight of the Assam Rifles.

This follows a recent appeal from Chief Minister Singh, several MLAs, cabinet members, and the Assembly Speaker to Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, requesting the same on Sunday.

In a related development, a torch rally was organised on Sunday evening, with youth and women from the Meira Paibis of Kwakeithel and surrounding areas marching from Tiddim Road to Keishampat in Imphal West.

The rally, which commenced around 7:30 p.m., was closely monitored by Imphal West police.







AT Photo: Civilians including women and youth carry out a torch rally in Imphal West on Sunday evening The demonstration, however, intensified at Keishampat junction, where police set up steel barricades and deployed tear gas shells to control the crowd.













Despite these efforts, protesters managed to push past the barriers and advance towards the BJP head office and the Raj Bhavan, approximately 200 meters and 500 meters away, respectively.

As night fell, the police attempted to disperse the protesters using mock and smoke bombs. However, the crowd regrouped at Keishampat junction, continuing their slogans until around 9 pm.

Once the police retreated, a renewed wave of protesters, predominantly women, surged forward, prompting further police action to control the situation.

Throughout the protest, slogans such as “Don’t break apart Manipur”, “Don’t arrest village volunteers”, “Dismiss Security Advisor and DGP”, “Withdraw Central forces”, and “Long Live, Manipur” resonated, reflecting the protesters’ deep-seated frustrations and demands for change.