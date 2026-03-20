Tension escalates along Ukhrul fringe as firing reported in Sinakeithei

Imphal, March 20: Tension continued to mount along the Ukhrul fringe on Friday as fresh inputs indicated the movement and mobilisation of armed groups around Sinakeithei village, following a gunfight that erupted a day earlier.

Reports of sporadic firing and the presence of armed cadres along key routes have kept the region on edge, with residents fearing further escalation.

According to local sources, armed individuals were seen assembling along the Leplen–Tingpibung axis via Sinakeithei, raising alarm among nearby settlements. Unverified drone visuals have also surfaced, purportedly showing groups positioning themselves along routes leading towards the Ihang River.

However, these visuals could not be independently authenticated at the time of filing this report.

The latest developments come in the wake of a fresh exchange of gunfire reported on Thursday afternoon at Sinakeithei village, located along the fringe of Ukhrul district.

As per the Secretary of the Sinakeithei Village Authority, suspected Kuki armed militants allegedly initiated firing using automatic weapons from multiple directions along the Lungter hill range at around 3:20 PM.

The attack reportedly triggered retaliatory firing from Tangkhul Naga village volunteers, resulting in an intense exchange that lasted for over an hour. Sources further confirmed that intermittent firing continued into Friday morning, prolonging tension in the area.

While no casualties have been officially reported so far, the incident has sparked widespread panic among residents, particularly those living in vulnerable peripheral areas. Many villagers have chosen to remain indoors as a precautionary measure amid fears of further violence.

Competing narratives have emerged regarding the sequence of events, with both sides reportedly accusing each other of initiating the confrontation. The lack of an official statement from security forces has added to the uncertainty, leaving room for speculation and anxiety on the ground.

The situation highlights the continuing fragility of inter-community boundary regions in Manipur’s hill districts, where sporadic violence and mistrust persist despite repeated assurances of normalcy by authorities.

Security forces are expected to assess the evolving situation and take necessary measures to prevent further escalation. Meanwhile, residents remain cautious, hoping for swift intervention to restore calm in the troubled area.