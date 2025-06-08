Tenggol leaders’ arrest sparks fresh unrest in Manipur; internet cut off, curfew imposed

Imphal, June 8: Fresh violence erupted across five valley districts of Manipur on Saturday night after protesters clashed with security forces, demanding the immediate release of arrested Arambai Tenggol leaders.

In response, the administration swiftly imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts for five days.

Tensions remained high on Sunday morning, with heightened security measures around key locations, including roads leading to the Raj Bhavan. Additional central forces were deployed across the state capital to maintain order.





In an order issued late Saturday, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar cited apprehensions that “anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passion of the public,” potentially worsening the law and order situation.

In Imphal city, clashes broke out near Kangla Gate—barely 200 metres from the Raj Bhavan—where protesters confronted security forces. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd.

In a separate incident, a bus was set ablaze by an irate mob at Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East. Gunshots were also reported in Kwakeithel, though it remains unclear who was responsible. CCTV cameras in the area were vandalised by a mob.

Another flashpoint emerged at Tulihal Airport, where large crowds gathered after unverified reports suggested the arrested leader might be flown out of the state.





Protesters, including women, blocked the airport road and even lay down on the street to prevent any such move.

In a symbolic act of dissent, some members of Arambai Tenggol reportedly poured petrol over themselves in protest against the arrest.

At least two journalists were among several injured in the clashes, with allegations of physical assault by security personnel. Arson was reported at three other locations across the Imphal valley.

The situation remains tense, with officials urging calm as security operations and investigations continue.