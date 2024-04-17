Ten candidates from Manipur clears UPSC 2023 examination

Imphal, Apr 17: As many as ten bright individuals from the violence-hit state of Manipur cleared the prestigious UPSC examination. Candidates who cleared UPSC 2023 are Kshetrimayum Deepti Chanu 508 rank, Carolyn Hingthhianmawi 543 rank, Rahul Hijam 743 rank, Heikrujam Prasanjeet 757 rank, Chiinzoukim Tungnung 768 rank, Syed Sidiqui 826 rank, M Molightson Kangshouwa 870 rank, Hatchinghoi Haokip 898 rank, Christopher Aimol 921 rank and Dominic Sominthang Haokip 994 rank.

The remarkable accomplishments of these individuals fill Manipur with great pride, reinforcing the state's reputation as a hub of talent and perseverance and serving as an inspiration for future generations.