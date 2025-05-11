Telengana youth scales Mizoram's highest peak, carries forward national mission

Aizawl, May 11: In a remarkable feat of determination and patriotism, Bhukya Yashwanth, a young mountaineer from Telangana, has successfully summited Phawngpui (Blue Mountain), the highest peak in Mizoram, as part of his ambitious national campaign titled "Har Shikhar Par Tiranga".

With this latest achievement, Yashwanth has now conquered the highest peaks in five Indian states - Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Rajasthan, and Mizoram - where he proudly unfurled the Indian tricolour.

Speaking from the summit of Phawngpui, Yashwanth sent a powerful message to young people across the country: "Say No to Drugs, Say No to Betting Apps - Say Yes to Life." His words reflected a broader mission to encourage Indian youth to embrace strength, discipline, and purpose, and reject the growing threats of addiction and digital distractions.

As part of his campaign, Yashwanth has climbed Mount Gorichen in Arunachal Pradesh (6,858 m), becoming the youngest to summit it, as well as Betalongchhip in Tripura (930 m), Mount Iso in Manipur (2,994 m), Guru Shikhar in Rajasthan (1,722 m), and now Phawngpui in Mizoram (2,157 m).

Yashwanth is no stranger to high-altitude success. His mountaineering record includes international peaks such as Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania (5,895 m), Mount Elbrus in Russia (5,642 m), and Mount Kosciuszko in Australia (2,228 m). Within India, he has summited Mount Yunam in Himachal Pradesh (6,111 m) and Mount Kang Yatse II in Ladakh (6,250 m), and he has trekked to Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal (5,364 m).

Driven by an unyielding spirit, Yashwanth aims to scale the highest peaks in all 28 Indian states and eventually complete the Seven Summits of the World. His journey has become a source of inspiration, especially for young people from tribal, rural, and underprivileged backgrounds, proving that no dream is too distant when courage leads the way.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Mizoram, as well as his supporters and well-wishers, for their continued encouragement as he carries forward the national flag on summits across India and the world.