Teesta Stage 6 Dam barrage deck slab restores connectivity between Namchi and Gangtok

Guwahati, Oct 30: The link between Namchi District and Gangtok District commenced on Monday via the deck slab on the Teesta Stage 6 Dam barrage of NHPC in Namchi District. Both the Superintendent of Police in Gangtok and Namchi issued an order to manage and redirect traffic on this route.

As per reports, the traffic movement on the deck slab of the barrage will be from 9 PM to 9 AM and from 1 PM to 2 PM. It will be closed from 9 AM to 1 PM, 2 PM to 5 PM, 5 PM to 7 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM.



The glacial lake outburst and the dam breach at Chungthang on October 4 in North Sikkim devastated the state with bridges, homes and roads being washed away by floodwaters.



Namchi District Collector M. Bharani Kumar informed that the temporary bridge on top of the barrage deck of the Teesta Stage 6 project will cater to all the LMV movement from Gangtok. A permanent bridge will be constructed parallel to this barrage deck, which will be operational in 4 months' time. However, heavy vehicles are not allowed on the barrage deck.



Earlier, the Indian Army, with support from the Border Road Organisation and local authorities, successfully finished the second Bailey bridge spanning the Teesta River at Mangan-Sankalang.



The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps said that the Indian Army engineers constructed the bridge in just four days.

“Second Bridge at Mangan - Sankalang completed”#TrishaktiCorps Sappers did it again!”



The second bridge on Teesta River has been completed a day before the deadline. Toiling hard day in and day out, the Sappers constructed the bridge at Mangan - Sanklang on 26 Oct 23 in just… pic.twitter.com/lpnoFoYgnv — Trishakticorps_IA (@trishakticorps) October 27, 2023

This bridge has enabled the movement of vehicles and provision of relief material to the flood-affected areas.

