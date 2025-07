Teen girl raped while on way to grocery store in Tripura, one arrested

Agartala, Jul 29: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men in Tripura's Khowai district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Tuikarma on Monday night when the girl was going to a grocery shop, they said.

"The girl was going to a shop in Paschim Muslim Para. On the way, two men kidnapped her, took her to a secluded place and raped her," Jayanta Dey, the officer-in-charge of the Teliamura police station, said.

One of the accused, identified as Antar Miah, was arrested. The other accused, Hiran Miah, is on the run, and a hunt is on for him, police said.

"As the victim was screaming for help, locals reached the spot, but by then, the accused persons had escaped. She was brought to the police station, where an FIR was lodged," Dey said.

An investigation into the case is underway, he added.

Earlier this month, Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, asserted that the law and order situation in the state appears “good” as the crime rate has fallen by 8-10% this year compared to last year.

Earlier on May, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha claimed that the overall crime rate in the state dropped by 19.4 percent in the year 2024-25 as compared to the last year due to good governance and no tolerance to the crimes by the state government.

He also added that the government strictly takes action against crime and all measures to decrease crimes by the way of good governance are implemented.

- PTI