Technology, deep drilling key to boost oil output in Northeast: OIL CMD

In an exclusive interview with The Assam Tribune, Oil India Limited (OIL) CMD Dr Ranjit Rath underlined the company’s aggressive push in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting deep drilling, digital interventions, and global technology collaborations as key to unlocking untapped hydrocarbon reserves in the North-east.

AT: From your perspective, what are the key takeaways from the fourth edition of the IEW?

Dr Rath: From the perspective of Assam, I would highlight a few things. As you know, OIL has a significant presence in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and we see many opportunities for technology collaborations. We need to undertake deeper imaging and drilling as part of our exploration and production efforts. We are also exploring digital interventions in drilling and workover operations, besides initiatives for achieving zero flaring in our operational areas. Additionally, advanced drilling technologies such as extended reach drilling, multilateral drilling, and radial drilling are being considered.

We must adopt global best practices to strengthen exploration and expedite production. IEW has been an excellent platform for this exchange, and Oil India is very happy and immensely benefited by being part of its fourth edition.

AT: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has mentioned that nearly 60 per cent of hydrocarbon resources are yet to be converted into reserves. What challenges do you face in this regard?

Dr Rath: There are no such challenges. It is our job. We have about 4,800 square kilometers of petroleum lease areas in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Last year, we achieved our highest-ever production of 6.71 million metric tonnes of oil and oil equivalent. This year, we aim to set another milestone with record drilling in both exploration and development. Our intent is to expand operations not only in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh but across India, including offshore waters, to pursue major discoveries.

AT: What is the status of exploration in the North Bank?

Dr Rath: We have recently established the presence of hydrocarbons there. There is a two-pronged strategy that we are adopting. The resource is heavy, so the molecules need assistance to flow to the surface. We are reaching out to various technology providers, and we intend to experiment to find out which technology is best suited to make the hydrocarbon–which is thick and heavy–flow. We are conducting 2D and 3D seismic surveys and drilling multiple wells before the potential is announced.

AT: What are your short-term and long-term plans for older wells?

Dr Rath: Currently, we produce from over 570 wells. As part of our enhanced exploration efforts, we target many things, including the missed oil opportunities. We are also reprocessing geological logs from earlier drilling and re-analyzing 3D seismic data. We have an inventory of about 200 well locations lined up for exploration and development. Community engagement is critical, as land access is a basic necessity. Most importantly, we have also automated many processes under our digital drive, using AI/ML to optimize operations.

There is huge potential lying ahead. We began with shallow drilling of 50 meters in 1889. Today, we drill as deep as 5,500–6,000 meters, and we are confident of achieving significant production by drilling deeper.

AT: How do you address the environmental challenges?

Dr Rath: Environmental challenges are ongoing, but we strictly follow the process of obtaining clearances. We comply with forest and environmental regulations, seek guidance, and carry out operations responsibly.