Teachers, students commend Education Ministry Committee's meet on NEHU’s alleged irregularities

Shillong, Nov. 26: The two-member committee constituted by the Ministry of Education to probe alleged irregularities in the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) held a meeting on Monday with the students and teachers.

The members discussed various issues raised by the teachers and students, including questionable appointments and poor infrastructure development in the university under vice chancellor Prabha Shankar Shukla.

Later, after the meeting, the NEHU Students' Union (NEHUSU) and the NEHU Teachers' Association (NE-HUTA) termed the meeting as "fruitful".

The students gave a presentation to the committee on their concerns and also shared copies of the memorandums that were submitted to the VC for the past three years. They said that none of the concerns raised in the memorandum were addressed by the VC.

The students' and teachers' organisation said that Shukla would not be able to enter the campus irrespective of the outcome of the findings of the committee.

"We won't allow the VC to step in this university ever again, irrespective of the outcome of the committee's probe," NEHUSU president Sandy Sohtun said.

Meanwhile, classes in the university remained suspended due to the agitation. The students have temporarily suspended their hunger strike, but at the same time said that a decision on the future course of action would be taken after a meeting within themselves.

On the other hand, Shukla has taken leave from office from November 15 till November 29. It is not clear what decision he may take after the term of his leave expires.

Newmai News adds:

NEHUTA president Prof Lakhon Kma said, "We said what we have to say. There is nothing to hide. Whatever issues we have raised so far from NEHUTA and issues raised by the students, we have impressed upon the team that whatever wrong doing that he (VC) has done in this university since the day he came whether it is a matter of recruitment, whether it is a matter of denying someone their rights to become the Dean, everything that has led to this moment where we are all demanding his removal..."

"We have highlighted and I think the association has made it clear that irrespective of the outcome of the inquiry, his returning here is untenable and unacceptable to us not only because of the fact that NEHUTA, NEHUN-SA or NEHUSU had declared him persona non grata even the Mawlai Town Dorbar, which is a traditional body under the Sixth Schedule, had already declared him persona non grata, which means he can't step foot in the Greater Mawlai area. This was also impressed upon the team."

He said that they highlighted the VC's "complete incompetence, lack of interest in the affairs of NEHU"

