Tawang kayaking championship ends near India-China border; Rijiju attends

Tawang, Feb 16: A six-day kayaking tournament concluded on the fast-flowing Tawangchu River in Arunachal Pradesh, near the India–China border, drawing national attention to the region’s growing adventure sports potential.

The Tawangchu Tides International Kayaking Championship (TTIKC) II wrapped up on Sunday at Bongleng-Kharung-Lungla, where Union Minister Kiren Rijiju showcased his paddling skills during the closing ceremony.

Indian kayakers Shikha Chouhan and Bhumi Baghel from Madhya Pradesh, along with Elizabeth Vincent from Meghalaya, secured the top three honours in the competition.

Rijiju, who holds the Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs portfolios and is a three-time MP from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency, became the first Union Minister to experience kayaking at the event.







Arunachal Pradesh is becoming very hot destination for adventuresports. I thank CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji, MLA Smt Tsering Lamu Ji, @_MohitChauhan Ji, Rajeev Mehta Ji, Kayaking & Canoeing Association of India, Canoeing & Kayaking Association of Arunachal Pradesh for successful… https://t.co/MZalSoaMg2 pic.twitter.com/GEoLLgP4Nu — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2026





Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed delight at the enthusiastic participation and energy at the closing ceremony.

“Rijiju's participation reflects his true passion for sports and a strong commitment towards encouraging our athletes and promoting adventure tourism in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu said.

Khandu also expressed confidence that continued efforts by the Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association (IKCA) and the Arunachal Kayaking and Canoeing Association (AKCA) would help nurture talent capable of excelling at national and international levels.

"Excited to attend Tawang-Chu Tides International Kayaking Championship 2026 closing ceremony and prize distribution at Bongleng-Kharung-Lungla along the majestic Tawangchu River in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. What a great destination for adventure sports and eco-tourism in India!," he wrote on the microblogging website.

Bilquis Mir, chairperson of the IKCA, said the championship, held in the remote border villages of Khurung and Bongling in Tawang district, not only boosted footfall but also contributed to infrastructure development and improved amenities for local residents.

The second edition of TTIKC returned to the challenging white waters of the Tawangchu River following the success of its inaugural edition. Organisers indicated that next year’s championship promises to be bigger, bolder and more competitive.

The event was organised with the support of the Arunachal Pradesh government in association with the IKCA, AKCA and the Arunachal Olympic Association.

Located at an altitude of over 10,000 feet, Tawang lies close to the India–China border along the 1,129-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with the Tibet Autonomous Region. The Tawangchu River is the main river of the district, formed by the confluence of two fast-flowing tributaries from Tibet — Tsona Chu and Nyamjang Chu — which later flow into Bhutan before eventually merging with the Brahmaputra in Assam.

Tawang is also historically significant as the birthplace of the sixth Dalai Lama, Tsangyang Gyatso, and home to one of Asia’s oldest monasteries, founded in 1680.





PTI