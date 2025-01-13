Tawang holds candlelight march in solidarity with victims of Tibet earthquake

Guwahati, Jan 13: Thousands gathered in Tawang on Sunday for a candlelight march, expressing heartfelt solidarity with the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck Tibet on January 7.

The march, which began at the Tawang monastery, made its way through the heart of the town, ending at Masang Dungyur Mani in the Old Market area.

The procession saw participation from a diverse group, including monks from various monasteries, students, public leaders, social organizations, and members of the local community.

Notable among the attendees were Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, monks from the Galden Namgyal Lhatse monastery, and several officials from various sectors, including the MMT, AMSU, ATDSU, Taxi Association, and WWA.

The march also drew participation from bazaar secretaries and members of the three markets in the region.

Initiated by MLA Namgey Tsering, the march was a solemn tribute to the lives lost, those injured, and the many who were left homeless by the earthquake in Tibet.

In a deeply moving ceremony, Tsering and abbot of the Galden Namgyal Lhatse monastery, Shedling Tulku Thupten Tendar Rinpche, along with the gathered monks, led prayers at the monastery, praying for the welfare of the injured and the homeless.

The earthquake, which struck the rural region of Tingri, located 80km north of Mount Everest, has left a devastating impact.

With a magnitude of 7.1, the tremor claimed at least 126 lives and injured over 188 people, with more than 3,600 houses destroyed.

The disaster also affected parts of Nepal, India, and Bhutan, and has presented enormous challenges for rescue efforts, particularly in the high-altitude area of Tingri, which sits at an elevation of over 4,000 metres.

In addition to the march in Tawang, similar expressions of solidarity were held in Dharamsala, the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile, Mcleodganj, and Leh, where communities united to pray and offer condolences to the victims.