Tamenglong administration in Manipur offers travel aid amid boundary conflict

Imphal, May 2: The Tamenglong district administration on Thursday notified that individuals requiring assistance in travelling due to unavoidable situations or evacuations from conflict zones are advised to contact officials concerned.

“Following the conflict due to the boundary dispute between Old Tamenglong and Dailong villages, it is learnt that the general public are facing difficulties in travelling to Imphal and back for urgent and unavoidable matters due to disturbances caused by the miscreants,” Tamenglong District Magistrate Dr Langshim Dangshwa said in a public notice. “Also, there are reports of students getting stuck across the conflict zones that need intervention or assistance from administration,” he added.

On Wednesday, the Tamenglong District Magistrate issued prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 in view of escalating tension due to a land dispute between Old Tamenglong and Dailong villagers. The order covers the Tamenglong headquarters and the border areas of Dailong, Duigailong and Old Tamenglong villages.

Meanwhile, Tamenglong town, located about 150 km from here, remained calm as most of the residents stayed indoors. Shops and business establishments were also closed.

Notably, Prohibitory orders were imposed in several parts of Tamenglong district following the clash between two Naga villages over a land dispute left at least 25 people, including 12 security personnel, injured, officials said on Thursday.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening when about 2,000 residents of Old Tamenglong village were marching to the Deputy Commissioner and SP’s office to submit a memorandum over the land dispute, they said.

Residents of Dailong village allegedly hurled stones at the procession, leading to the clash. People of the nearby Duigailong village also joined the fight; in support of Dailong.

