Talks with one party won’t solve Manipur crisis, say Valley based bodies

Imphal, Jan 19: The All Manipur United Clubs' Organisation (AMUCO) has criticised the Centre’s approach to resolving the Manipur crisis, stating that holding separate talks with individual groups cannot lead to a lasting solution.

AMUCO President Pheiroijam Nando Luwang asserted that the government’s selective approach will not address the deep-rooted issues in the violence-hit state.

"If the Government of India sincerely wishes to resolve the protracted crisis, both conflicting parties must be invited to join discussions," he said.

Nando emphasised that engaging with one party while excluding the other would only perpetuate the divide rather than foster peace.

The AMUCO’s reaction came after representatives of the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) met Union Home Ministry officials in Delhi, advocating for a separate administration for Kuki-Zo people in Manipur, on Friday.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), another influential valley-based organisation, expressed dissatisfaction with the ongoing discussions.

COCOMI spokesperson Khuraijam Athouba stated on Sunday, "The recent meeting lacks significant outcomes and appears insignificant as of now."

Athouba further criticised the contradictory approaches of the government. "While the Government of India appeals for peace, Kuki-Zo council members impose conditions for restoring peace. This duality is unfortunate," he remarked.

Despite his criticisms, Athouba said COCOMI would welcome another round of talks with the Union Home Ministry if an invitation is extended.

Earlier on January 17, a delegation of the Kuki-Zo Council, led by KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet, presented its demands to a two-member central team comprising Northeast Home Ministry Adviser AK Mishra and Intelligence Bureau Joint Director, Rajesh Kamble.

"We have placed our demands for a separate administration for Kuki-Zo people and the initiation of a political dialogue," said KZC spokesperson Ginza Vualzong, who is also associated with the Churachandpur-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF).

The meeting followed an earlier interaction between KZC representatives and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Churachandpur district, during which the governor sought the group’s cooperation in maintaining peace and finding a resolution to the conflict.