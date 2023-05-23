85 years of service to the nation
North East

Swine flu scare: Four villages in Meghalaya declared containment zone

By The Assam Tribune
Swine flu scare: Four villages in Meghalaya declared containment zone
Representational Image

Guwahati, May 23: Following a large number of deaths of pigs due to swine flu, four villages of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya have been declared as containment zone.

According to reports the villages which have been declared as containment zone are Mawlyngkhung, Madan Nonglakhiat, Umsawriang and Syllei-U-Lar.

The decision was made, in an effort to prevent further spread of the disease within the mentioned areas, enabling the veterinary service to locate and thoroughly study the cases.

The Assam Tribune


