Swearing-In ceremony of Sikkim CM PS Golay and Council of Ministers held

Sikkim, June 10: The swearing-in ceremony for Sikkim's new Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), and his Council of Ministers took place today at Paljor Stadium. The event, which featured a blend of cultural and religious observances, attracted a large gathering of dignitaries and guests.

A total of eleven ministers were sworn in, maintaining an ethnic balance among various communities. Some legislators were also rewarded for their exceptional victories in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Chief Minister-Designate Prem Singh Tamang was officially sworn in by Governor Lakshman Acharya as the Chief Minister of Sikkim, followed by the swearing-in of the Cabinet Ministers. The group of Ministers-Designate included Sonam Lama, Arun Upreti, Samdup Lepcha, Bhima Hang Limboo, Bhojraj Rai, G.T. Dhungyel, Puran Kumar Gurung, Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, N.B. Dahal, Raju Basnet, and Tshering Thendup Bhutia.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) party, led by PS Golay, secured a landslide victory in the recent state assembly polls, winning 31 out of 32 seats and leaving only one seat for the opposition, the Pawan Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front.

The ceremony started with the national anthem, followed by prayers chanted by Buddhist monks, hymns sung by a Christian choir group, and Vedic chanting by the Sanskrit Mahavidyalay, adding a traditional touch to the event.