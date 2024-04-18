Suspended BJP MLA joins Congress party in Manipur

Imphal, Apr 18: Former MLA of Hiyangalam Assembly constituency E. Dwijamani Singh, who was suspended from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined Congress just days after he was suspended from the primary membership for six months.

K Saratkumar, General Secretary of the BJP, said in a telephonic conversation with the Assam Tribune that the ruling party already knew that E. Dwijamani was engaging in anti-party activity and that he might join the opposition Congress soon, so the party decided to suspend him from the primary membership for six years on the 15th of this month.



Two days later, on April 17th, E. Dwijamani finally joined the opposition party at Congress Bhavan in the presence of three-time Chief Minister and CLP leader O I Ibobi Singh, PCC President K Meghachandra and other party members.



The Congress Party held a reception function for E. Dwijamani Singh and declared it a moral victory for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha election, which is scheduled to be held on April 19.





























