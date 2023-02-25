Suspended APPSC officer found dead under mysterious circumstances

Itanagar, Feb 25: A senior officer of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) was found dead under mysterious circumstances on the outskirts of the state capital, Itanagar on Friday, police said.

The body of APPSC Under-Secretary Tumi Gangkak was found hanging from a tree at a location between the Itanagar Zoo road tri-junction and Ganga Lake, Itanagar Capital Complex SP Jimmy Chiram said.

He said, soon after getting the information a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body.

“An investigation has been launched in the matter,” said the SP without giving further details.

It was learnt that the APPSC Under-Secretary Tumi Gangkak, who served the Commission as the Assistant Controller of Examinations, was under suspension over his alleged involvement in the APPSC paper leak scam.

The APPSC, an autonomous body, and its officials had come under fire after the Commission-conducted AE (Civil) examination question paper leak scandal came to the fore in August last year.

The investigation of the infamous paper leak case, initially started by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the State Vigilance Department, is currently being carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

So far, 41 government employees, including 20 regular employees, 20 employees under probation and one contractual staff, have been arrested in connection with the paper leak scam, the state government had said, adding that all these 20 regular employees have been suspended and departmental enquiry started against them.