Suspected militants attack CM’s ROP team in Manipur’s Kangpokpi

Imphal, June 10: A Road Opening Party (ROP) team of the Manipur Chief Minister was attacked by militants near Kotland in Kangpokpi district on Monday.

According to sources, CM N. Biren Singh was scheduled to visit the violence-hit Jiribam district, for which an advance team was sent before the chief minister set out.

However, when the security convoy reached the spot, suspected militants opened fire upon the convoy, injuring two security personnel. It is learned that the chief minister was not present in the convoy when the ambush took place.

The incident happened at K. Senam Village at 10:40 am this morning.

The injured personnel have been identified as Moirangthem Ajesh (32) and PS Keibul Lamjao, a driver of the civil department.