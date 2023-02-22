Sushri Anusuiya Uikey sworn-in as 18th Governor of Manipur

Imphal, Feb 22: Governor designate Sushri Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday has sworn-in as the 18th Governor of Manipur (Regular) excluding seven additional charge governors in the state.

She was administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice of High Court of Manipur Justice MV Muralidaran held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his Council of Ministers, Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Th Satyabrata Singh, MP (Rajya Sabha) Sanajaoba Leishemba, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP and senior officers of paramilitary forces attended the oath taking ceremony.

After taking the oath, Governor received Rashtriya Salute and inspected Guard of Honour accorded by personnel of Manipur Rifles and India Reserve Battalion.

Speaking to media persons, the newly sworn-in Governor Anusuiya Uikey thanked the President of India Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving an opportunity to serve the state of Manipur.

She said that she has been entrusted to serve the state and issues will be solved and developmental activities will be taken up in consultation with Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers.

While recalling her past three and half year’s service as Governor of Chhattisgarh, Governor Anusuiya Uikey also said that she received a lot of cooperation and support from the people there and many developmental activities were taken up. She appealed to all the stakeholders especially the people of Manipur to extend cooperation and support for bringing up the state in the higher level of development and prosperity.

Sushri Anusuiya Uikey has assumed the charge of the office of the Governor of Manipur with effect from the forenoon of February 22, 2023. She extends her good wishes and greetings to the people of Manipur.