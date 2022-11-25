Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta to walk the ramp in Manipur Sangai Fest 2022

Imphal, Nov 25: Bollywood divas Miss Universe 1994 Sushmita Sen and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta will walk the ramp for the well known fashion designer Robert Naorem in the ongoing Manipur's biggest festival Sangai Festival (MSF) 2022 which is being celebrated at 13 different locations with Moirang Khunou 55 km south of Imphal as the main venue from November 21-30,2022.

Confirming this in a Facebook post, well known fashion designer Robert Naorem wrote, "On 26th November at peace ground Churachandpur , Manipur .Gorgeous Actress & Miss universe @larabhupathi."



In another post, Robert wrote, "@sushmitasen47 on 30th November at BOAT... palace compound.. Sangai closing show."



The MSF 2022 is the northeastern state's biggest tourism promotion festival with the theme 'oneness' is being celebrated after it was inaugurated on November 21 by the Union DoNER minister G Kishan Reddy at Moirang Khunou near Keibul Lamjao,the only floating National Park in the world which is the natural habitat of Sangai (Brow antlered deer),the state animal.



The festival has been witnessing various events including fashion show, Sangai run, tourism pavilion, flower show, indigenous cultural programmes, handloom and handicrafts, traditional shows - Arambai, Mukna, Yubi Lakpi, International Polo Tournament, CM's Sagol Kangjei Championship- a traditional sport which has now evolved into the modern game of Polo, Film screening and Mixed Martial Arts besides traditional dance & music sequences on a daily basis.



In view of the Festival, certain traffic diversions including restrictions, and parking spaces have been notified.Besides introducing 'tourist police' for the first time to guide the tourists visiting the state.



Meanwhile amidst cultural fervour and musical extravaganza, the 3-day Churachandpur leg MSF 2022 was inaugurated at the picturesque Geljang Resort near Churachandpur district headquarters, 70 km south of Imphal.



Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh along with Textile, Commerce & Industries Minister Nemcha Kipgen,MP Rajya Sabha Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, MLAs Vungzagin Valte, Leishyo Keishing, Md Abdul Nasir, Dr Y Radheshyam, LM Khaute, Paolienlal Haokip, Ngursanglur Sanate, Th Shanti & officials attended the inaugural function.



Later in the day, Biren Singh also flew to Behiang,a border village in Churachandpur district to attend the festival at the newly constructed amphitheatre of Manipur Southern Cultural Centre.



On November 26, Senapati leg of the MSF 2022 will be opened at Mao,a hill station which borders Nagaland & the Makhel heritage village in Senapati district.

