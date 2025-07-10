Survey finds 89 bird species at Arunachal’s Nongsaya lake

Itanagar, July 10: As many as 89 bird species were documented during a two-day survey at a lake in Arunachal Pradesh's Namsai district, officials said on Thursday.

The survey was carried out at the Nongsaya Lake in Jona, around 9 km from Namsai town, by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club (APBC) in collaboration with the Public Works Department, conservationist Koj Mama said.

"The survey was undertaken recognising the critical ecological role the lake plays," he said.

Key bird species spotted during the survey included Oriental Darter, Lesser Adjutant, Pale-chinned Blue Flycatcher, Blossom-headed Parakeet, Yellow-bellied Warbler and Chestnut-capped babbler.

“The lake and its surrounding forested environment offer rich biodiversity, with immense potential for bird and butterfly conservation. In addition to acting as a natural habitat, the area could serve as an ideal location for environmental education and recreational activities,” Mama said.

Highlighting the ecological significance of the lake, he stated that the area could contribute meaningfully to sustainable development and community engagement in ecosystem protection.

The team also recorded several butterfly species, including the rare Assam Pasa, underlining the area's ecological richness, he said.

With its lush green forest cover and potential as a sanctuary for migratory water birds, Nongsaya Lake holds promise as a future global bird-watching destination, the conservationist said.

Mama stressed that the creation of suitable infrastructure, particularly carefully designed trekking routes that avoid disturbing wildlife, could open the area to responsible ecotourism.

He highlighted that the lake's ecosystem plays a crucial role in preserving major watersheds and sustaining biodiversity.

Migratory birds, in particular, play a vital role in maintaining ecological balance, serving as indicators of environmental health and aiding in long-term conservation planning.

Mama believes that the development of Nongsaya Lake as a green biodiversity zone could substantially enhance both environmental and economic sustainability in Namsai district.

PTI