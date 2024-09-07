Surrendered rebels in Tripura to get ₹6,000 monthly & ₹4 L aid under new Peace Accord

Agartala, Sept 7: Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha has unveiled details of the peace and rehabilitation package for militants under the recently signed tripartite peace accord with the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF).

The memorandum of settlement (MoS), signed on September 4, promises a monthly stipend of ₹6,000 and a fixed deposit of ₹4 lakh for rebels who renounce violence, with the deposit accessible only after a three-year lock-in period.

Dr. Saha outlined that the peace deal requires both rebel groups to cease all covert operations, dismantle their armed organisations, and adhere to Indian laws and the constitution.

The militants are also expected to surrender all their weapons.

A screening committee will soon be established to verify the list of names submitted by the rebel groups as active cadres. Only those approved by this committee will receive benefits from the rehabilitation package.

Verified cadres will be housed in rehabilitation camps for up to three years, where they will undergo vocational training in skills such as carpentry, sewing, and agriculture.







AT Photo

The Chief Minister highlighted that the government will also assist in integrating the cadres into various employment and development projects, including agriculture, fish farming, and organic farming.

Land allocation for eligible cadres will be considered as part of this integration process.

To ensure effective implementation and adherence to the peace deal, a tripartite committee, including representatives from the Centre, Tripura Government, and the NLFT and ATTF, will be formed.

Additionally, the central government is also contemplating a special economic package of ₹250 crore to support the peace and rehabilitation initiative.

This package aims to foster economic development within Tripura’s tribal communities, with housing for the surrendered militants to be addressed under the PM Awas Yojana Scheme.

However, the peace agreement has faced criticism from the principal opposition party, the CPI(M).

Leader of the Opposition, Jitendra Chaudhury, has questioned the urgency of the deal and the rationale behind striking an agreement with what he describes as "almost defunct" rebel groups.