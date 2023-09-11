Suicide rate in Tripura more than national average

Agartala, Sept 11: Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) Tripura State Chapter has said that the state had crossed the national average of suicide in the latest NCRB report which is a concerning development.

The organization organized an awareness rally in the capital city to mark the occasion of world suicide prevention day on the theme of “creating hope through action”.

Speaking to media persons, Secretary IPS Tripura State branch Priyabrata Chakma said, “The data on suicide about our state is very concerning and we must address the issue very carefully. First of all, we have to realize that suicide is not a disease. People commit suicide because of some reasons. Don’t be silent if you notice anything abnormal in someone’s nature among the people surrounding you. Talk to him and help him stumble back on the right track of life”.

According to Chakma, the NCRB reports released in 2023 had suggested that Tripura is far ahead in the suicide cases among per lakh population in comparison to the national average.

“The national figure for suicide cases in per lakh population stands at 12 while for our state the figure is 20.8. The suicide rate is 39 percent which is again alarming. We have to work collectively to reduce the propensity of committing suicide among people”, Chakma added.

On being asked about reasons behind suicide, he said, “Suicide cases are higher in number among the people belonging to the age group of 15 to 30 years of age. According to our analysis, a highly competitive lifestyle and gap between aspirations and achievements are key factors”.