'Such behaviour won't be tolerated': Delhi CM on racial abuse of Northeast women

New Delhi, Feb 25: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Wednesday, took cognisance of the alleged racial harassment incident in Malviya Nagar and asserted that any misconduct against people from the Northeast residing in the national capital will not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister met the three women from Arunachal Pradesh who were allegedly subjected to racial abuse and assured them of full support.

“Today, I met our young friends from the North East who were affected by the recent distressing incident in Delhi. They are resilient, courageous, and full of promise. I have assured them of my full support during this difficult time. I want to make it clear that Delhi is a city of diversity, respect, and mutual dignity. Strictest action will be taken against the miscreants involved in this incident,” Gupta posted on social media after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, in a video message, the Chief Minister said the incident had been brought to her attention through social media posts and tagged videos. “I will meet those sisters soon,” she had said.

Emphasising equal rights for all residents, Gupta stated that people from across the country, including the Northeast, contribute significantly to Delhi’s growth and must be treated with dignity.

“People from across the nation, including the Northeast, have equal rights in Delhi. They come here to work hard and build better lives, and they contribute to the city’s progress. No misbehaviour will be tolerated,” she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police arrested the accused couple, identified as Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain, for allegedly subjecting the three women to racial slurs, humiliation and intimidation in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi.

The incident reportedly took place on February 20 following a dispute over repair work at the women’s rented accommodation. During the altercation, the neighbours allegedly used derogatory language and referred to the women as “dhandhewali” (sex worker).

Police said relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked based on material available on record.

“The investigation is now being conducted by an ACP-rank officer. Further investigation is in progress and is being closely supervised by senior officers,” officials said.

An FIR has been registered against the couple under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, including provisions relating to outraging a woman’s modesty and promoting enmity on grounds of religion, race and related factors.

IANS