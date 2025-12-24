Subansiri Lower unit 2 operational, NHPC targets timely commissioning of next units

New Delhi, Dec 24: Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Tuesday inaugurated the commercial operation of Unit 2 of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project through virtual mode from New Delhi.

“The commissioning of this unit is not just a technical achievement but a testament to years of hard work, dedication and teamwork. The Subansiri project stands as a symbol of India’s commitment to clean and sustainable energy, supporting the growth of Northeast India, strengthening the national grid and advancing India’s ambitious ‘Net Zero’ goals,” Manohar said while inaugurating the unit.

The event was attended by Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Bhupender Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director of NHPC, and other senior officers of the Ministry of Power and NHPC.

“The Subansiri lower project will greatly improve energy supply in the Northeast and serve as a testament to India’s commitment to state-of-the-art, sustainable power systems,” Agarwal said.

He emphasised the timely commissioning of the remaining units, noting that the Subansiri project will continue to play a pivotal role in India’s transition to a ‘Net Zero’ energy future while generating substantial socioeconomic benefits for local communities.

“The project will strengthen the national grid, support sustainable development in the Northeast and provide reliable renewable energy to meet growing demand,” Gupta said.

A Ministry of Power spokesperson said with the commissioning of Unit 2, the project is moving swiftly towards the commissioning of three units of 250 MW each shortly, followed by phased commissioning of the remaining four units during 2026-27.

“Upon full commissioning, the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project will make a significant contribution to India’s renewable energy capacity, enhance national grid resilience and usher in a new era of large-scale clean energy generation,” the official said.

India’s largest hydropower project, the Subansiri lower project comprises eight units of 250 MW each and is designed as a run-of-the-river scheme with small pondage. It diverts water through eight head race tunnels to generate 7,422 million units of renewable electricity annually.

The project features the largest dam in Northeast India – a 116-metre-high concrete gravity dam – which strengthens regional infrastructure and grid resilience while enhancing flood moderation and water management in the Subansiri river basin.

As the first cascaded dam on the Subansiri river, it provides flood moderation with a 442 million cubic metres flood cushion. With a gross reservoir storage of 1,365 million cubic metres at full reservoir level, about one-third remains empty during floods to absorb excess water and protect downstream communities.

The official said NHPC has implemented extensive riverbank protection and erosion control measures along the Subansiri river, completing works up to 30 km downstream and extending them to 60 km, with an investment of about Rs 522 crore. These measures have effectively stabilised the riverbanks for over five years.

In addition, NHPC is supporting downstream community development through livelihood programmes in piggery, sericulture and handloom, developed with IRMA. These initiatives, now in production, benefit around 5,000 women farmers and promote sustainable socioeconomic development in the region.

Apart from supplying electricity to 16 beneficiary States, the Subansiri project will provide free power allocations to Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. The northeastern region will receive 1,000 MW from the project, significantly strengthening regional energy availability.

The project engaged around 7,000 local people daily during its construction phase and created numerous direct and indirect jobs through contractors, service providers and local markets.

“With the commissioning of the project and the availability of continuous power, new small-scale industries are expected to emerge, expanding employment and business opportunities and helping reduce out-migration. The project is also expected to boost tourism and enhance river navigation, contributing to long-term regional development and prosperity,” the official added.





A Correspondent