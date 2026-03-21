Subansiri Lower Project: NHPC launches third unit, capacity reaches 750 MW

GUWAHATI, March 21: The NHPC has announced the launch of successful commercial operation of the third unit of its 2,000 MW (8×250 MW) Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project (SLHEP).

The unit commenced commercial operation at midnight on March 20, 2026, adding 250 MW of clean hydropower to the national grid.

With the commissioning of this unit, the SLHEP has now achieved total operational capacity of 750 MW out of its planned 2,000 MW.

Prior to commercial operation, the trial run of the unit was successfully completed on February 27.

NHPC CMD Bhupender Gupta said that successful commissioning of the unit reflects NHPC’s strong technical expertise and execution capability and reinforces its pivotal role in enhancing national energy resilience in line with the Government of India’s vision of a sustainable and self-reliant power sector.

He expressed confidence that this achievement would facilitate the timely commissioning of the remaining units of the project.

Earlier, in February, NHPC Limited started commercial operation of the second unit, and the first unit commenced its commercial operation on December 23, 2025.





By

Staff Reporter