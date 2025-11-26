Students, women protest in Imphal over police action against returning IDPs

Imphal, Nov 26: Protests today erupted over the alleged "excessive use of force" against internally displaced persons (IDPs) during their attempt to return to their abandoned villages in Imphal East district.

On Monday, four persons were injured in a clash when security personnel prevented IDPs hailing from Doilaithabi, Ekou, Sadu Yengkhuman and Yengkhuman areas, from returning to their abandoned villages in Imphal East district bordering Kangpokpi.

Protesting against the police action, students of Churachand Higher Secondary today marched towards the Raj Bhawan here.

However, the police stopped them at the Nupi Lal Memorial Complex and pushed them back to Sanjenthong. Later, a few student representatives were allowed to submit a memorandum to the Governoг.

In a similar development, women affiliated to Chanura Chaokhat Khongthang Lup, a women's group based at Sagolmang village in Imphal East district, staged a sit-in demonstration against the firing of tear gas shells near a Community Health Centre (CHC), residential area, and school buses during Monday's confrontation between security forces and IDPs at Khewa, 24 km from here.

A woman protestor at the demonstration site at the CHC gate Sagolmang said: "We urge the State authorities to take necessary action against those security personnel who are responsible for the incident."

In a separate development, residents of Thangapat Mapala locality in Imphal East district protested against the Government's move to organise the traditional Hiyang Tanaba (boat race) at Thangapat moat as part of the ongoing Sangai Festival 2025.

The 10-day Sangai Festival the biggest annual event on tourism in Manipur which had remained suspended for two years due to the ongoing ethnic unrest in the State has been underway since November 21.