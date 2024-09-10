Student protests force indefinite curfew in Imphal's East & West districts

Imphal, Sept. 9: The Manipur government has imposed an indefinite curfew in the Imphal West and Imphal East districts in response to intensifying student protests.

The decision was announced on Tuesday following escalating tensions and deteriorating law and order in the region.

According to an order issued by the Imphal East District Magistrate, the previously relaxed curfew has been revoked, with the new curfew coming into effect immediately from 11 am today.













AT Photo: Curfew notice issued in Manipur following students' protests





Meanwhile, essential services such as media, electricity, courts, and health services are exempt from this curfew.

The curfew follows widespread demonstrations by students across the valley on Monday, demanding that the unified command be transferred to the state government and the removal of the Director General of Police (DGP) and the security advisor.

The protesters have criticised these officials for their handling of the state's law and order issues and have called for measures to protect the state's “territorial and administrative integrity”.







AT Photo: Police personnel and press in deserted streets of Manipur following issue of curfew in the state









Reports suggest that the curfew was imposed in anticipation of further intensification of protests by students in the coming days.

Earlier on Monday night, hundreds of students from various schools and colleges took to the Khwairamband women market in Imphal, staying overnight in their call for action from Manipur Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Ch Victor Singh, a leader of the student movement, told The Assam Tribune on Monday night, "We have given a 24-hour deadline for the governor's response to our six demands. We will determine our next steps after the deadline."

Students, some in uniforms, set up camps at the market with the help of local women and Meira Paibis.

One student described Monday's rally as an expression of frustration over the ongoing crisis, stating, "We want peace and a resolution without compromising the state's territorial and administrative integrity."

When questioned about the potential impact of the Kuki Zo community's reluctance to engage in talks with the Meiteis, students responded, "That is the job of the government."

The situation remains fluid as the curfew continues and the student protests show no sign of abating.