Student leader abducted in Manipur; organisations demand immediate release

Imphal, Feb 21: Representatives of different organisations stormed the Chief Minister's official residence on Wednesday, demanding the immediate release of students' leader Haridev Sharma.

Haridev Sharma, along with another student leader, Dhanachandra, was abducted on Tuesday; however, Dhanachandra was released later on.



On the other hand, the whereabouts of Haridev is still unknown. Different organisations demanding his immediate release stormed Chief Minister N Biren Singh's official residence; however, the Chief Minister refused to meet them.



Representatives of different organisations, namely All Manipur Student’s Association (AMSU), Manipur Chanura Leisem Marup (Macha Leima), The Thoubal District United Women’s Development Organisation (Thoubal IMA), Apunba Nupi Lup (ANUL), Apunba Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL), All Manipur Women’s Social Reformation and Development Samaj (NUPI SAMAJ), All Manipur Tammi Cjingmi Apunba Lupi Lup (Tammi Chingmi), Eramdam Enat Chanura Loinasinglon (EECHAL), Nongchup Imphal Palem Ima Apunba Nupi Lup (NIMPAL), and Nongpok Leingak Apunba Nupi Lup (NLANL) demand the immediate release of Haridev.



While speaking to The Assam Tribune, the representatives said that the student community and family members of Haridev believe that he might have been abducted by an insurgent group called UNLF (P). Haridev Sharma is around 26 years of age and a resident of Thoubal Ninggombam.



