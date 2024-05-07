Student bodies request re-examination of NEET in Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, May 7: Two students unions have requested the state government to conduct a re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for students of Jaintia Hills as there were discrepancies during conduct of Sunday’s examination.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and the Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) have jointly requested the Education Minister Rakkam Sangma to hold the re-test as students on Sunday were given two sets of question papers leading to confusion and waste of time.

“During the exam, students were provided two sets of question papers. This led to confusion among the candidates,” the students unions said adding by the time the matter was resolved the students were in “mental distress” to and had “wasted precious time” attempting one of the other question papers.

Over 400 students sat for the NEET on Sunday’s held at an examination centre in Jowai, the district headquarters of West Jaintia Hills. NEET examination was held for the first time in Jaintia Hills district among 4750 centres in 571 cities in India and abroad.

Meanwhile, the KSU and JSU claimed that several candidates encountered delays in submitting their admit cards leading to last-minute rush and some were unsuccessful.