Strict border restrictions threaten education of 500 Myanmar students in Mizoram

Aizawl, Jan 5: The future of over 500 students from Myanmar's Chin state, who attend schools located at Zokhawthar village in Mizoram, hangs in the balance as strict border restrictions enforced by the Assam Rifles from January 1 have disrupted their daily commute, a civil society leader said on Saturday. According to Kungtea Pachuau, a prominent community leader, these students hail from villages like Khawmawi in Chin State and have been attending schools in India due to the volatile situation due to the military action in Myanmar. "Students from primary to higher secondary schools cross the Tiau River Bridge daily to attend classes. With schools reopening on January 10 after the winter holidays, their access to education remains uncertain," he stated.

The students initially sought refuge in Mizoram's schools after their villages were bombed by Myanmar's military following clashes with the Chin National Army (CNA) and other resistance groups.

However, the Assam Rifles' recent decision to impose curbs on movement at Zokhawthar, the bustling border village, has become a matter of concern. While restrictions have been limited to this sector, with five entry points now heavily monitored, other border areas in Champhai, Lawngtlai, Siaha, and Serchhip districts are reportedly unaffected.

The rationale behind these heightened measures remains unclear, though speculation suggests it may be linked to Zokhawthar's status as a key commercial hub. Handling daily crossings for over 500 students may prove challenging under the new regime, Pachuau remarked.

The situation is further complicated by the ambiguity surrounding the Free Movement Regime (FMR), which permits residents on either side of the border to travel up to 16 km without documentation. Though Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the abolition of the FMR in early 2024, no formal notification has been issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.





By-

Zodin Sanga