Strayed elephant sparks international row between India & Bangladesh

Amidst the political turmoil in the neighbouring country, an individual from Bangladesh filed a court case in Tripura’s Unakoti district seeking custody of an elephant that inadvertently entered India crossing the international border.

The Bangladeshi man, identified as Atikur Rahman, is a resident of Moulvibazar in Bangladesh. He said that the domesticated female elephant named 'Chandratara' belongs to him. “It crossed the border on September 11, 2024,” Rahman said in a video message.

According to Atikur, the elephant must have been confused and had landed in India. It was later detained by BSF and officials of the Forest Department.

However, things began to get complicated when two Indian nationals claimed ownership of the elephant. Upon hearing this, Atikur sent photographs and ownership documents to the BSF and Forest Department through his relatives Sad Mia and Shimu Ahmed who are Indian citizens.

Sensing the imminent legal complications, Atikur Rahman filed a General Diary (GD) with the Kamalganj Police Station in Bangladesh. He also lodged a complaint with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) headquarters.

Following the complaint, a flag meeting was conducted between the BSF and BGB. During this meeting, Atikur Rahman provided all valid documents to substantiate his ownership of the elephant. However, due to legal complexities and the elephant being under the custody of the Tripura Forest Department, the BSF could not facilitate its return to Bangladesh.

Relatives of Atikur Rahman claim the elephant is currently housed at the Teliamura Range Office of the Forest Department.

To make sure that the legal complications surrounding the matter could be resolved, on behalf of Atirqur Rahman his relative Saleh Ahmed filed a court case in the Unakoti District Court.

“India is a great country, and I have immense respect for the law of this land. I trust that the legal complexities will soon be resolved, and I will be reunited with my elephant,” Atiqur said in a video message.