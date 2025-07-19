Stray dog menace in Shillong: Congress women wing demands immediate action

Shillong, July 19: The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress (MPMC) on Friday has expressed concern over the growing menace of stray dogs attacking pedestrians in various localities here.

MPMC president Joplyn Scott Shylla mentioned that reports of citizens, especially women, children, and elderly citizens, being chased or bitten by stray dogs have become increasingly frequent, creating fear and insecurity among the public.

The MPMC stated that public safety must be the topmost priority, and urged the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and other departments concerned to take immediate action to address the issue.

The MPMC has urged the SMB officials to catch and relocate stray dogs to proper shelters or holding facilities.

“It is alarming that despite multiple incidents being reported, the municipal authorities have remained silent and inactive. The Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress believes that public safety must be the topmost priority, and urgent action is needed to prevent further harm,” Shylla said.

The plea comes in the light of recent court directions tasking the Government and municipal authorities with addressing the issue, including constructing dog shelters and implementing sterilisation and vaccination drives.

The MPMC has expressed disappointment over the slow pace of implementation, stating that the public continues to suffer.

