‘Stitching Hope’: Empowering internally displaced Manipur women through doll making campaign

Imphal, Nov 14: An online pre-sale campaign for dolls crafted by internally displaced women in Manipur, organised by '1 Million Heroes,' surpassed expectations, evolving into a global movement for empowerment, storytelling, and mental health healing. The initiative named as 'Stitching Hope,' teaches displaced individuals the Japanese craft of ‘amigurumi’, providing detailed templates and materials for creating dolls that narrate stories of resilience.

The aim of the initiative is to offer a sustainable livelihood to those affected by ethnic violence in Manipur, which has claimed nearly 200 lives and displaced over 60,000 people internally, a press release issued by the DIPR stated.

The brand also offers detailed templates, tools, and materials to create dolls that tell stories of resilience while offering a means of livelihood.

The online pre-sale ‘Kickstarter’ campaign ran from October 7 to November 5 and garnered $ 11,000 worth of pre-sale orders coming in from all across the globe, with North America topping the list, followed closely by Australia, Europe, and Asia.

The Kickstarter campaign’s success, doubling its initial goal, is attributed to a blend of compassion and the therapeutic aspect of crafting dolls, according to Monish Karam, the visionary behind ‘1 Million Heroes’.

Monish Karam said the success of the campaign is not just about numbers, it's about the human connection. It’s about children around the world learning from the stories of resilience, and it’s about our artisans finding healing and purpose through their craft.

As the campaign transitions to the production phase, resilient women artisans are not merely crafting dolls; they are shaping a narrative of hope and reclaiming control over their lives.

The promise of delivering dolls with augmented reality before December ends ensures these tangible symbols of shared stories and collective empowerment reach homes globally.

“While the economic aspect of stitching these dolls is what got me interested in joining in, I realised it also helped me in easing my mind a lot as the process of crafting took me out of the bad memories of the violence. It is also healing me, I would say”, shares Kh Athoi Leima, a mother of two from Serou on how doll-making not only promises financial empowerment but also aids in overcoming the trauma of violence, offering a healing process.

As these dolls embark on their global journeys, they carry not only stories and craftsmanship but also the transformative power of hope. The ‘Stitching Hope’ campaign by ‘1 Million Heroes’ stands as a testament to the profound healing force found in art and shared narratives, connecting hearts globally through the threads of resilience and creativity.