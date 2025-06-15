State push spurs ‘tea uprising’ in Tripura; production jumps to 7.55L kg in 2024–25

Agartala, June 15: Tripura is witnessing a big transformation in its tea sector with rising production figures setting the stage for what officials are calling a "tea uprising" in the north-eastern state.

According to Cabinet Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Tripura's tea production has grown from 2 lakh kg in 2017-18 to 7.55 lakh kg in 2024-25.

"This jump in production is the result of the state government's strong political will to revive and promote the sector," Nath said.

Tripura Tea Development Corporation (TTDC) Chairman Samir Ghosh said the state's tea industry holds immense potential due to underutilised government allotted land and favourable policies.

“Altogether 12,832 hectares were allotted by the government for tea cultivation, but only 6,000 hectares are currently being utilised. The remaining 6,832 hectares are lying vacant," Ghosh said, highlighting the untapped potential for expanding cultivation.

Unlike several other states that cap tea garden land at 4.2 hectares, Tripura imposes no ceiling, reportedly allowing both large-scale and small-scale growers to flourish.

"That gives Tripura a clear competitive edge. Plus, Tripura tea has a very strong liquor — it's one of our biggest strengths," Ghosh said.

Currently, Tripura has 54 tea gardens, including five run directly by the government, 11 managed by cooperative societies, and the remaining under private ownership.

Additionally, around 2,800 small tea growers, each cultivating on 1–2 hectares, contribute nearly 30 per cent to the state's total tea production.

To support these growers, TTDC is ramping up local infrastructure.

“We are setting up a modern tea processing centre in Machhmara in Dhalai district, and a tea auction centre is coming up at Brahmakunda in West Tripura district," Ghosh said.

The auction centre, being developed with financial support from the North Eastern Council (NEC) at a cost of Rs 2.2 crore, is expected to help local growers secure better prices and reduce dependence on auction houses in Assam.

"Our teas are currently sold under the Assam label. With this auction centre, we aim to build a distinct identity for Tripura tea," asserted Ghosh.

Since 2018, the state government has launched multiple initiatives to give Tripura tea a national and international presence.

A unique 'Tripura Tea' logo was unveiled in 2018, and TTDC has also introduced its own branded offerings. Further efforts are underway to establish more processing units for green tea, orthodox tea, and CTC (Crush, Tear, Curl) variants, officials said.

In an innovative distribution strategy, TTDC has also started selling 'Tripureswari Packet Tea' through Public Distribution System (PDS) outlets, bringing locally-produced tea directly into ration shops.

Beyond industry-focused steps, the state government has undertaken measures to improve the lives of tea workers, too.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), housing has been provided to 3,339 tea labourer families, reinforcing the administration's focus on inclusive rural development, they said.

PTI