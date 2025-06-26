State has rice for 86 days, fuel for just 5 amid rail disruption: Tripura officials

Agartala, June 26: Tripura has "enough stock" of essential commodities such as rice, wheat, and sugar, despite the disruption in their supply chain caused by massive landslides in Assam's hill regions, the state’s Food and Civil Supplies Director said on Thursday.

“As of now, there is no shortage of PDS (Public Distribution System) items, even after the disruption in the supply chain. We have a stock of rice for 86 days, wheat for 50 days, pulses for 50 days, sugar for 22 days, and salt for 30 days. Fuel stock, however, is relatively lower and can meet the demand for only four to five days,” said Sumit Lodh, Director of Food and Civil Supplies.

He added that the department is reviewing food and fuel inventories on a daily basis, following the disruption of railway connectivity in the Lumding–Badarpur section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), a vital supply route.

Special Secretary Debapriya Bardhan held a review meeting with officials of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), Indian Railways, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) on Wednesday to assess the situation, Lodh informed.

According to Lodh, the NFR has undertaken restoration work on a war footing to clear debris and resume services.

“If connectivity is restored by June 29, there will be no difficulty in maintaining the supply of food and fuel. However, if the restoration is delayed beyond that, it could lead to problems with fuel availability,” he said.

The state government remains in close coordination with the FCI, IOCL, and NFR to ensure that the situation is managed efficiently.

Train services on the Lumding–Badarpur hill section in Assam have been suspended since June 23 due to extensive landslides, affecting rail connectivity to Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and parts of the Barak Valley.

PTI