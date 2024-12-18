‘Starlink beams off in India', Elon Musk responds after device seized from militants in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 18: SpaceX founder Elon Musk has clarified that Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India, in response to reports of security forces recovering a Starlink device from the Imphal East district.

Responding to a post on his micro-blogging platform X, Musk stated that claims of militants using his company’s devices are “false”, adding, “Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India.”

Musk’s comment followed a post by an X user, Deepshikha, who alleged that “Starlink is being used by terrorists” after security forces recovered a high-tech communication device linked to global satellite internet services during a combing operation in Keirao Khunou, Imphal East district, a few days ago.

The operation also led to the seizure of a router and antenna.

“One internet satellite antenna, one router, and approximately 20 metres of FTP cables were recovered from Keirao Khunou, Imphal East district,” police said, sharing a photo of the recovered equipment along with a cache of arms and ammunition, including grenades.

Although authorities did not mention "Starlink" in their official statement, social media users highlighted the name tag on the recovered router. Photos of the router bearing the Starlink label quickly went viral.

Starlink, a product of Musk’s SpaceX, provides global internet and communication services via satellite, offering connectivity in remote and underserved areas.

Meanwhile, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of explosives in the Maphitel Ridge area of Imphal East, the Indian Army, in coordination with Manipur Police, launched a search operation and recovered five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) weighing approximately 21.5 kg from multiple locations.

The recoveries from Korang Bridge near Monglham in the district included 25 metres of Cordtex.

Eva, the Army’s explosive detection dog, along with the Bomb Disposal Squad, played a pivotal role in detecting and neutralising the explosives.

The operations, carried out as part of area domination efforts, aimed to secure fringe and vulnerable regions across the hill and valley districts.