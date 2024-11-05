Spot-fixing row in Mizo Premier League: 3 clubs, 24 players, officials banned

Aizawl, Nov. 5: The Mizoram Football Association (MFA) has banned three football clubs, as many officials and 24 players from any football-related activities for one to five years in connection with spot-fixing in the Mizo Premier League.

Calling it “unfortunate”, the association on Monday said that it has uncovered cases of corruption in the form of match manipulation in the recently concluded Mizoram Premier League-II.

“Through diligent investigation including support and cooperation from local law enforcement agencies, the MFA has uncovered cases of corruption in the form of match manipulation in the recently concluded Mizoram Premier League-II. These activities, involving a few miscreants however represent a severe breach of our values, undermine the integrity of the sport, and disrespect the fans who passionately support Mizoram football.” The MFA said, through a statement.

















AT Photo: Notice issued by the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) (Source: "X")

























It added that in view of the finding, strict penalties have been imposed on those found involved in these activities. “The MFA is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity in our competitions. As a consequence of these findings, we have imposed strict penalties on those involved...” the statement read.

The MFA also assured all stakeholders that “clubs found to be complicit in these activities will face sanctions affecting their participation in future competitions, and players and officials implicated will be subject to suspensions and other disciplinary measures deemed appropriate by the MFA.”

They assured that they are taking every measure to prevent any recurrence of such incidents, and that the MFA will enhance its regulatory frameworks and strengthen monitoring mechanisms to safeguard the fairness of competitions.

“We call upon Football fans, partners, and the broader football community to stand with us as we address this challenging chapter. Your continued support is vital as we work to restore trust and ensure that Mizoram football continues to be a beacon of fair play, passion, and unity. The MFA remains steadfast in our commitment to a clean and transparent sport, and together, we will build a stronger, more resilient football community,” the statement further added.