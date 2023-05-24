Sourav Ganguly to promote Tripura Tourism as brand ambassador

Guwahati, May 24: Former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has agreed to serve as a brand ambassador for Tripura tourism, according to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

After speaking with Ganguly, over the phone, Dr. Saha expressed his opinion that Ganguly's participation will promote the tourism sector.

It's a matter of great pride that former captain of Indian cricket team Shri Sourav Ganguly Ji has accepted our proposal to be the Brand Ambassador of Tripura Tourism. Had a telephonic conversation with him today.



I am confident that Shri Ganguly Ji's participation will… pic.twitter.com/1QwRmXh7T9 — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) May 23, 2023

This comes after the state’s Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury along with other officials met him at his residence in Kolkata, said reports.



