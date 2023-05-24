85 years of service to the nation
North East

Sourav Ganguly to promote Tripura Tourism as brand ambassador

By The Assam Tribune
Sourav Ganguly to promote Tripura Tourism as brand ambassador
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, May 24: Former Indian cricket captain and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has agreed to serve as a brand ambassador for Tripura tourism, according to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha.

After speaking with Ganguly, over the phone, Dr. Saha expressed his opinion that Ganguly's participation will promote the tourism sector.

This comes after the state’s Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury along with other officials met him at his residence in Kolkata, said reports.


The Assam Tribune


