Sohra runs dry! Records just 1/3rd of June rainfall compared to last year

Sohra, July 8: Sohra in Meghalaya, considered to be the wettest place on earth, this June barely received one-third of the rainfall it recorded in the same month last year.

This development deepened concerns over the impact of climate change.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Sohra, also known as Cherrapunji, recorded only 1,095.4 mm of rainfall this June, a sharp drop from 3,041.2 mm it received in the same period last year.

This is among the steepest year-on-year declines in rainfall in the region, an IMD official said.

“This is deeply concerning. Sohra has been witnessing irregular rainfall for years, but such a sharp drop in June is alarming,” he said.

The May data was not satisfactory either – there was a shortfall of about 400 mm of rainfall that month as compared to the same period last year.

Over the past decade and a half, Sohra has seen a significant decline in its average annual rainfall, the official said.

Since 2005, Sohra has received only about 8,000 mm to 9,000 mm of rain annually, against a normal average of about 11,000 mm, he said.

Even this “normal” of 11,000 mm pales in comparison to the 1970s when Sohra routinely recorded almost double that figure, he added.

In 1974, the town received 24,555 mm of rain, setting a world record that still stands. The current annual average is about a third of that, the official said.

Experts cite shifting monsoon patterns, deforestation, rising sea surface temperatures, and urbanisation as reasons behind the decline.

Adding to the crisis is the town’s growing population and the increasing number of tourists.

In 1961, Sohra had around 7,000 residents, whereas today, it is home to over 10 times that number, a local official said.

This population explosion has put immense pressure on its water resources, he said.

Despite being synonymous with heavy rainfall, Sohra ironically struggles with water shortages, especially during the dry months.

Villagers increasingly rely on fragile springs, while some areas need to be supplied with water by tankers who make quick bucks to meet the demand.

Local conservationists have been urging immediate action through reforestation, watershed protection, and regulation of construction activities to avert a looming ecological disaster.

“The rainfall crisis is no longer about records, it’s about whether Sohra can sustain itself in the future,” a Shillong-based environmental activist warned.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the monsoon closely, but admit that the declining trend deepens concerns for the region.

– PTI