'Sohra murder a love triangle that spiraled into contract killing': Minister Paul Lyngdoh

Shillong, June 9: Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has said the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi in Sohra was the result of a “love triangle” that escalated into a contract killing.

“This is clearly a case involving a love triangle. The main accused hired contract killers to carry out this heinous act. We commend the Special Investigation Team for solving the case within seven days,” Lyngdoh told the press, on Monday evening.

The minister praised the swift investigation as a reflection of the Meghalaya Police’s competence, while also addressing concerns over the state’s image as a tourist destination.

“This case demonstrates the efficiency and professionalism of our police force. Meghalaya remains a safe destination, and we are committed to working closely with the tourism sector to strengthen security and preventive measures for visitors,” he said.

The prime accused, Sonam—Raja Raghuvanshi’s newly-wed wife—had reportedly gone missing from Shillong on May 24.

Her husband’s body was recovered on June 2 from a gorge near Weisawdong Falls in Sohra, by Meghalaya Police along with teams from the SDRF, NDRF and local guides.

Meanwhile, Sonam surrendered at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Vivek Syiem, said that according to preliminary investigation, the murder was allegedly orchestrated by Sonam and her suspected boyfriend, Raj Singh Khushwaha, who hired contract killers and acquaintances to execute the crime.

Meghalaya Police have reportedly secured a transit remand for Sonam. She is expected to be flown to Guwahati later on Tuesday, after which she will be brought to Shillong by road for further investigation.

